Soldier martyred, terrorist killed in Shakas IBO

A soldier was martyred during a joint intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the general area of Shakas, Khyber District, reported the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday.

During the operation, an important terrorist commander was also killed in the intense exchange of fire which took place between the troops and terrorists. Sepoy Saleem Khan, 28, a resident of Topi, Swabi embraced martyrdom after having “fought gallantly”. “Resultantly, Liaquat Ali alias Shaheen, an important terrorist commander, was killed. The killed terrorist was also propagated as a ‘missing person’,” read the statement.

A large number of weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist.

Liaquat Ali had remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces, engaging in target killings and extortion, reported the ISPR.

The military’s media wing said that sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.