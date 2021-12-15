Soldier martyred in terrorist attack

A Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom in an attack over check post along the Pakistan-Iran border on Tuesday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a group of terrorists, in a cowardly attack, targeted a Pakistani check post along Pak-Iran border in Abdoi sector, Balochistan.

The army’s media wing said that during a heavy exchange of fire, Lance Naek Zaheer Ahmed, a resident of Noshki, embraced martyrdom while fighting valiantly.

Security forces responded to the attack in a befitting manner and forced the terrorists to run away. The ISPR said that terrorists are trying to sabotage peace in Balochistan and added that security forces will foil heinous designs of the enemies of Pakistan.

On November 13, three Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom during separate incidents of an intelligence-based operation (IBO) and while clearing an improvised explosive device (IED) in Balochistan province. According to the ISPR, based on intelligence about the presence of externally supported terrorists in the surroundings of Turbat, security forces conducted an operation in Hoshab area.

“On being surrounded by the security forces, an engagement ensued, in which terrorists suffered heavy losses,” the army’s media wing said adding that during the crossfire, two soldiers embraced martyrdom.