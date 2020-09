Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

A soldier was martyred on Saturday in an improvised explosive device attack in North Waziristan, the military’s media wing said.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, the device exploded near a security forces check post on Boya Road in Miranshah.

“Sepoy Sajid, 33 years, embraced shahadat,” said ISPR. It added that security forces had “cordoned the area for a clearance operation”.