Soldier martyred in NW shootout

Tariq Saeed Peshawar

Shootout between the security forces and the alleged terrorists in North Waziristan tribal district on Wednesday late night led to the martyrdom of a soldier. A terrorist was also killed during the exchange of fire with the security forces.

According to Inter Services Public Relations the skirmish took place in general area of the Shewa North Waziristan where the security personnel fought gallantly and inflicted losses on the miscreants leaving at least one trouble maker dead. However, during the process a Jawaan of the Pakistan Army also embraced Shahadat.

The martyred man in uniform Hawaldar Parosh aged 35 hailed from Kohat. The security forces also seized ammunition and weapons were also recovered from the terrorists.