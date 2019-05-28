Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

Shoot-out between the security forces and the terrorists following militants, ambush on a security post in North Waziristan tribal district on Monday resulted in the martyrdom of a soldier.

Reports said a group of insurgents launched attack on Makki Garh security post in Shawal area of the North Waziristan district that was repulsed effectively by the forcers guarding the post. However, the shoot-out between the terrorists and the forces resulted in the martyrdom of a soldier.

“Terrorists raided Makki Garh Post, Shawal Valley, North Waziristan. Troops effectively repulsed attempt. In exchange of fire a soldier of Pak Army embraced Shahadat”, says Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) communiqué. There are reports of casualties on part of the attackers as well yet the details could not be ascertained. In the meanwhile, during patrolling in Boya area where Army post was attacked by PTM activists on Sunday, five dead bodies with bullet wounds were found from a nullah approximately 1.5 Kilometers away from Khar Qamar post Monday morning. The ISPR said adding the Identification of dead bodies was in process.

It is believed the dead bodies belonged to the PTM activists who were mowed down during shoot-out with the security forces on Sunday.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mehmood Khan Monday rushed to North Waziristan tribal district after reported clash between PTM supporters and army in Boya area of the district.

According to Khyber News report, the governor and chief minister reached Miranshah, district headquarters of North Waziristan, where they held meetings with military and civil officials. The civil and military officials briefed the governor and chief minister about Boya incident, in which local tribesmen were killed and soldiers were injured.

The chief minister and governor later met with the prime minister in Islamabad and presented their report about the incident to him.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday issued notices to Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) chief Manzoor Pashteen, MNAs Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir on a plea seeking ban on PTM for “creating anti-state sentiments in the country”, and an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Bannu on Monday handed over member of the National Assembly from Waziristan, Ali Wazir to Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on eight days physical remand.

According to reports, Ali Wazir, who was arrested by army during North Waziristan firing incident, was presented before an anti-terrorism court in Bannu. No one was allowed to enter the ATC as tough security arrangements were made on this occasion. Later , the arrested PTM leader was shifted to Peshawar.

Meanwhile Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak termed the Sunday incident as commendable and called it tragic. This should not has happened but unfortunately to over MNAs were leading this attack.

Khattak said nation especially our tribal brothers and Army Forces have established peace in country after great sacrifices. Our Tribal brothers had to face many difficulties in their districts, he added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff have clearly stated that State is like a mother and we feel our people especially tribal people difficulties and their legal demands are being met.