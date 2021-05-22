Soldier martyred in cross-border terrorist attack from Afghanistan

A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred after terrorists from inside Afghanistan opened fire on a military post at border near North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Saturday.

The military’s media wing said the Pakistani troops gave a befitting response to the terrorists, but 32-year-old Sepoy Umar Daraz, resident of Jhang, received a bullet injury and embraced martyrdom.

Pakistan has consistently asked Afghanistan to ensure effective management and control on their side of the Pak-Afghan Border, it said.

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorists’ continuous use of Afghan soil for activities against Pakistan, the ISPR concluded.

