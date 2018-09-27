Soldier martyred in ambush from Afghanistan

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

The militants from Afghanistan again resorted to a naked aggression and ambushed a check post in North Waziristan district Thursday leaving at least one soldier martyred. “A security forces personnel was martyred in a cross-border attack by militants from Afghanistan at a security check post situated on the Pak-Afghan border in North Waziristan tribal district on Thursday”. Official sources said adding the militants launched attack at a security check post in Dandi Kach area of Spin Wam Tehsil . The security personnel martyred in the cowardly attack belonged to Bhitanni Rifles.

The militants from the neighboring Afghanistan, it may be recalled, have been crossing into Pakistani territory and launching ambushed from Afghanistan on the troops as well as the civilian population for the last many years and during this period many people both civilians and troops were martyred though effective retaliation from the valiant security forces also killed many intruders.

Though the security forces during military operation Zarb-e-Azb had cleared most of North Waziristan tribal district of militants as many of them were killed, large number of the miscreants also escaped to Afghan side.

The independent sources, however, do not rule out possibility of Afghan National Army’s involvement in cross border naked aggressions as well as they do not spare.

Share on: WhatsApp