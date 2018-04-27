Soldier martyred in ambush from Afghanistan side

Pakistan forces repulse assault leaving three attackers dead

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

There was no letup in aggression from Afghanistan side as in yet another ambush at a Pakistani border post in Mohmand agency Thursday resulted in martyrdom of a soldier. In the retaliatory fire, three attackers were mowed down by the valiant jawaans of Pakistan security forces.

Reports reaching here and confirmed by the security forces said group of terrorists from the hostile neighboring country launched assault on a border post of the security forces in Mohmand agency Thursday morning that left a soldier guarding the post martyred. He was identified as Soldier Farman Ullah who was 21 years old. The valiant jawaans of the Security forces repulsed the attack with full might leaving at least three attackers dead.

“Terrorists fire raided Pakistani border post in Mohmand Agency from across the border. Pakistani troops effectively responded. During exchange of fire, three terrorists killed. Soldier Farman Ullah, age 21 years, embraced Shahadat”. A communiqué of the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said. It could, however, not be ascertained as to who were the attackers, the militants from Afghanistan or the members of the Afghan Army.

Hardly ten days back, it may be recalled, in act of naked aggression from across the Afghan border at least two troops were martyred and around half a dozen others sustained serious injuries when miscreants from Afghanistan fired upon FC men reviewing arrangements to erect fences on the Pak-Afghan border in Kurram agency on April 15. Likewise two Pakistani soldiers had lost their lives in cross-border attack from Afghanistan on April 7 and 8, besides injuries to several others.

The naked aggression across the border, it may be recalled, continued unabated in our tribal belt since long. While the militants from the neighboring Afghanistan have been crossing into Pakistani territory for the last many years and lunching assaults both on the security forces as well as the local people mostly in Bajaur , Mohmand , Kurram agencies and Dir district, the Afghan National Army also spare no opportunity to launch assaults on the Pakistani security forces striving to restore the state writ in the region

In the process large number of men in uniform and the innocent locals including women and children have been killed by the intruders though in retaliatory fire the Pakistani security forces also mowed down scores of miscreants from the other side of the border.