Soldier martyred, 3 wounded in NWA attack

TARIQ SAEED

PESHAWAR In yet another encounter between the security forces and the terrorists in North Waziristan tribal district on Monday led to the martyrdom of a soldier while three others sustained serious injuries. However, five miscreants were also mowed down during the shootout. According to Inter Services Public Relations terrorists attacked Armed Forces check post on Monday, 10 kilometres west of Miranshah, the headquarters of N o r t h Waziristan tribal district. Reports say the security forces deployed at the sight effectively engaged the terrorists killing five. However, during the exchange of fire, one soldier embraced martyrdom, while three other were injured. Havaldar Akbar Hussein Khan was martyred in action while defending the army check post leaving behind a widow and four kids.