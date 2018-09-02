Soldier killed, another injured in ambush from Afghanistan

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

In yet another naked act of aggression from across the border, the miscreants from Afghanistan targeted a security post in Kurram agency near Pak-Afghan border Sunday leaving a man in uniform martyred and another seriously wounded.

Reports reaching here said the incident of cross-border firing originating from Afghanistan’s Khost province, which took place early on Saturday at around 6:45am, was targeting a picketing party of the Khataka Post some 3 kilometers south east of Bezoa Sar area.

Lance Naik Rehman Ullah of the Frontier Corps reportedly embraced martyrdom while another sustained serious injuries during the attack and was shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

the security forces personnel are also reported to have fired in retaliation after the ambush.

The militants from the neighbouring Afghanistan, it may be recalled, have been crossing into Pakistani territory and launching ambushed from Afghanistan on the troops as well as the civilian population for the last many years and during this period many people both civilians and troops were martyred though effective retaliation from the valiant security forces also killed many intruders.

