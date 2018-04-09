Solar power project to be completed soon

Quetta

Minister for State and Frontier Regions Lt General (retd) Abdul Qadir Baloch said solar power supply would be provided in Mashkel, Kharan and other areas till July under federal government projects while completion of development projects had improved the quality of public life in the country.

He said majority of people in Balochistan were with Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and would support it in upcoming general elections because PML-N had always worked for the welfare of masses.

He said this while speaking at the ceremony of inauguration of Yakmach-Kharan Road on Saturday. Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Federal Minister Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo, Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, Chief Secretary Balochistan Aurangzaib Haq, Chairman National Highway Authority Jawad Malik, IG Balochistan Mauzzam Jah Ansari, officials, tribal elders and other people were present on the occasion. Abdul Qadir Baloch said Kharan Cadet College would be completed soon with a cost of Rs. 1.32 billion aiming to improve quality of education in the province.—APP