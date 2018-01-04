Solar panels beneficial investment: Shahbaz

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

A high-level meeting was held here on Wednesday with Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif in the chair to review progress on installation of solar panels in schools under the “Khadim-e-Punjab Ujala Program.”

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said the program of providing light to schools through solar panels is a beneficial investment for the bright future of the country and directed that this program should be expedited speedily keeping in view its importance. Under this program, solar panels will be installed in more than 20 thousand schools across the province and this would ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity to the schools.

In the first phase, more than ten thousand schools in southern Punjab will be illuminated through solar panels. He maintained that provision of conducive educational atmosphere to the students is our priority and for that purpose, it has been decided to provide solar energy to the schools to facilitate the students. Khadim-e-Punjab Ujala Program shall prove beneficial in providing best educational atmosphere to the students and alongside other initiatives of the Punjab government, this program shall also be an example of its own with regard to quality and transparency.

The third-party audit of the project will also be held, he added and directed the concerned officials to complete the first phase as soon as possible and relevant departments should ensure speedily progress. Provincial Schools Education Minister Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan, Chief Secretary, ACS (C&W), Chairman Quaid-e-Azam Solar Power (Private) Limited and concerned secretaries attended the meeting while Chairman P&D participated through video link.