Solar lights bring fresh hope for rural women

Staff Reporter

Badin

While climate change has led many countries to increase their efforts to improve energy efficiency and to invest in renewable energies as more than a billion people have lack access to electricity. In the district Badin, as the sun sets and darkness falls over the villages at suburbs of the towns and cities of the district, rural women switches on their solar lanterns which replace unhealthy, expensive options with affordable and healthy environment, rural carrying their usual as long as they need to.

“The solar lantern has changed my life and I can carry my work even in the night and earn enough to make both ends meet.” Bakhtawer Mallah 22, resident of village Ismail Mallah, expressed. Laar Environmental Awareness Forum-LEAF Badin had initiated the project “Promoting Alternate Energy Solutions through Women Participation” in twenty two villages of the union council Seerani in collaboration with Small Grants and Ambassador’s Fund Program (SGAFP).

This project was initiated on Nov 16, 2016 and successfully concluded on July 12, 2017 and under the shadow of the project total 22 rural women groups organized and trained. More than 1,094 solar lanterns were provided to 547 households of union council Seerani and 10 solar street lights were also installed in the rural area of the Seerani town. Through the provided solar lights villagers can also charge their mobile phones instead of having to travel to Badin and back. There, almost all households were use kerosene as a primary or secondary source of lighting and use candles but now trained to use the lanterns.