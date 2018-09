Zafar Ahmed Khan

Secretary Information and Archives Rasheed Solangi on Wednesday visited all the Directorate of Information Department and instructed to the officers concerned regarding cleanliness and directed the officers and officials to be punctual and take interest in the performance of their official duties with zeal and honesty.

He visited different Directorates of Information Department like Press Information, Administration, Advertisement, Press, Films and Reference and Research.

