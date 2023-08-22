Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi and Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqir have reiterated their determination to extend complete support to Election Commission of Pakistan to ensure transparency in general elections.

In a telephonic conversation with Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqir, Murtaza Solangi congratulated him on taking charge as caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh.

The information minister also discussed with the Caretaker Chief Minister the case of slain journalist Jan Muhammad Maher.

Maqbool Baqir informed the caretaker information minister about the progress made in the case of the slain journalist. He also congratulated Murtaza Solangi on assuming charge as Minister for Information and Broadcasting.

Meanwhile, in a telephonic conversation with Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori, Murtaza Solangi has said the caretaker federal government will extend full cooperation to the Election Commission of Pakistan and the provinces in the conduct of free, fair and transparent elections. “Conducting transparent elections is our common responsibility,” Murtaza Solangi said, adding the federal and provincial governments would perform this joint responsibility under the constitution. The minister said that soon he would visit Karachi.