Sohan interchange to be opend for traffic from Jan 1

Mayor of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Sheikh Anser Aziz has directed the concerned formations to open the Sohan Interchange partially for traffic from January 1, 2018 to facilitate the commuters of twin cities on Islamabad Expressway Signal Free Corridor.

He issued these directions while reviewing progress about the ongoing development works on Sohan Interchange here on Saturday. On this occasion, Member Engineering, Asad Mehboob Kiyani, officers of concerned formations and Project Director Sohan Interchange and Khanna Interchange, Mumtaz Hussain were also present.

Anser Aziz said that Islamabad Expressway Signal Free Corridor was one of the most important project of the Federal Capital, adding that the development work remained slow due to “Faizabad Dharna” and VVIP traffic movements. Chairman, CDA instructed to work around the clock in three shifts and accordingly additional manpower and heavy machinery be deployed to complete the work in stipulated time.

He also visited the Khanna Interchange and inspected the ongoing development activities. He directed Director General (E&M) to ensure installation of electric poles. He also directed the Environment Wing for beautiful landscaping work and tree plantation on both sides of the interchange and complete the work before the completion of interchange.

Mayor directed the concerned formation for construction of concrete fence/new Jerry barriers around the graveyards to stop illegal expansion. Furtherrmore, he instructed to establish a park like Katchnar Park and beautiful landscaping so that the people from adjoining areas could visit and participate in healthy activities in the park.

Mayor strictly directed the concerned formation for early completion development work on the project so that the commuters could enjoy the best facilities of Islamabad Expressway Signal Free Corridor from Zero Point to Koral Interchange. He said that as the work on Koral Interchange had already been completed; adding that with the completion of both the interchanges, busiest part of the Islamabad Expressway would be signal free for the public.

Anser Aziz said that being part of the Islamabad Expressway Signal Free Corridor, a comprehensive plan had been chalked out for commencement of development work from Koral Interchange to Rawat in the next phase. He said that Islamabad Expressway Signal Free Corridor was a great gift for the people by the present government. He said that the corridor was the best facility for the people coming from other parts of the country as well as for the people from adjoining areas of the Federal Capital.

On this occasion, Mayor was briefed in detail by the Project Director Mumtaz Hussain about the ongoing development works. Project Director apprised the Mayor that the estimated cost on both the interchanges was Rs 2.00 billion. He was informed that three lanes each carriageway flyover bridge had been constructed on Sohan Interchange with two loops, two link roads and 10 culverts. Construction of Service Road (East) and Service Road (West) along the interchange was also part of the project.

He was also informed that work on installation of electric poles on the interchange was in progress adding 80 poles had been installed while 250 poles were available on site for installation. Project Director informed that a flyover bridge with six lane Carriageway Bridge was under construction and girds required for the bridge were already completed for Khanna Interchange. Furthermore, earth work on four loops, four link roads and Service Road (East and West) was near completion, he added.

