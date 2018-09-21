Sohail Shujah elected unopposed at AJKCCI Mirpur President

Altaf Hamid Rao

Mirpur

Local seasoned business community stalwart Sohail Shujah Mujahid, nominee of the Founders Group, has been elected unopposed as the President Azad Jammu Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mirpur for 2018-19, AJKCCI sources said.

Similarly Choudhry Muhammad Shoukat and Wajid Rasool Mir, of the same Founders Group, were elected unopposed respectively as Sr. Vice President and Vice President of the Chamber for the same period in the elections process completed here on Thursday, the sources told this Correspondent here on Thursday. Non of the rival candidates jumped to contest against the newly-elected all three unopposed victorious office bearers of the AJKCCI, Mirpur by the end of the stipulated date fixed for filing of the nomination papers for the elections to the AJKCCI Mirpur, the sources added.

