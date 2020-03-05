Sohail seeks steadfast support from Qalandar’s fans

Lahore

Lahore Qalandars Captain Sohail Akhter has urged fans to remain steadfast in their support to Lahore Qalandars team and they would make a strong comeback in the remaining five matches in the HBL PSL V 2020.

Addressing post-match press conference after losing against Islamabad United at the Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday night, he attributed the defeat to an inexperienced bowling attack in the absence of injured Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Dilber Hussain, adding that loss of early wickets and no big partnerships cost the team match against Islamabad United.

To a question, he said rain also changed pitch conditions adding ,” Islamabad United bowlers made batting difficult for us in the second innings”.

Lahore Qalandars have lost four out of their five matches in the HBL PSL V and must win all remaining matches to nurture any hopes of making to the playoffs in the tournament. Islamabad United have seven points from seven matches and placed second on the points table behind Multan Sultans who have eight points from five matches.—APP