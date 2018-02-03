Sohail eulogises PAF, Chinese role in missile firing of JF-17

Islamabad

Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman Friday witnessed live missile firing of JF-17 Thunder at the Sonmiani Firing Range. Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman was chief guest at the ceremony, a press release said.

Addressing on the occasion, the air chief said, ‘we are thankful to Allah Almighty who has given us the strength to achieve this extraordinary milestone. The successful testing of these sophisticated weapons is a testimony of JF-17 Thunder’s multirole capabilities.’

He said it was a matter of immense pride that six PAF fighter squadrons had already been equipped with the pride of the nation JF-17 Thunder aircraft, making it the backbone of our aerial defence.

He also lauded the hard work put in by PAF and Chinese personnel in making this event a success.

It was a landmark occasion for the PAF as well as the whole nation, when the indigenously produced JF-17 Thunder shot down a slow speed target with BVR (Beyond Visual Range) and IR (Infrared) missile with pin point accuracy at Sonmiani firing range.

The day marked a monumental episode in the glorious history of PAF as a state-of-the-art Weapon Test Range has been made operational to track the complete trajectory of the aircraft and launched missiles. This modern facility, developed in collaboration with Chinese authorities, is equipped with real time tracking and measuring equipment to qualify the indigenously developed and procured weapon systems.

The live demonstration was a potent display of the PAF’s capability to successfully locate and destroy high/ slow speed moving targets by employing high-tech inventory of aircraft and missiles. Earlier, Air Vice Marshal Haseeb Paracha, Air Officer Commanding, Southern Air Command received the chief guest on his arrival at the venue.

High ranking PAF officers along with civil and military officials also witnessed this historic event.—APP