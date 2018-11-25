Sohail, Babar centuries precede surprise Pakistan declaration

Dubai

Haris Sohail and Babar Azam each scored centuries as Pakistan put on big runs at a sedate pace before making a surprise declaration on day two of the second Test against New Zealand in Dubai.

Resuming from a day-one total of 207-4, Pakistan continued at the same attri-tional tempo and lost just one wicket before calling time on 418-5 in the fi-nal session with 13 scheduled overs to play.

Sohail’s 147 came off a marathon 421 balls before he finally fell to Trent Boult after tea, while Babar’s maiden Test ton arrived against his 215th de-livery.

Babar (127 not out) was still at the crease alongside captain Sarfraz Ah-med (30no), who was put down at sec-ond slip and survived an lbw review, when the latter took his call.

It represented the lowest first-innings declaration in the United Arab Emir-ates and second lowest this decade for the first innings where five or fewer wickets have fallen.

The Black Caps made it to stumps on 24-0 with openers Jeet Raval (17no) and Tom Latham (5no) out in the mid-dle.

Sohail, resuming on 81, and Babar re-fused to be tempted into the big shot against Neil Wagner’s short-pitch bowling, although the former did stab one close to short square leg.

A few panicky attempts at Ish Sodhi preceded Sohail reaching a deserved hundred, but just 67 runs were scored in a morning session that moved along at a snail’s pace.

The speed picked up slightly after lunch before reverting to type and Ba-bar would have endured an uneasy tea after leaving the pitch one run short of three figures, although he safely passed the marker in the evening.

Sohail failed to carry his bat after nip-ping Boult behind and Pakistan played with slightly more urgency with 62 runs coming off 18 overs before Babar lofted a six that prompted Sarfraz to declare.

The final hour passed by without inci-dent and Pakistan – who trail 1-0 in the three-Test series – will hope their bold declaration brings its reward.

It seems like Ali has not yet worked on his running between the wickets and his coordination with his partner is still not sharp. During Pakistan’s first innings at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, he was dismissed in a bizarre manner once again. The incident happened during the 71st over of the match when Ali was batting on 81 and was moving closer towards his century. He was facing left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel and drove a fuller delivery towards mid-off before jolting off for a single without even looking at his partner on the other end.

Haris Sohail, who was at the non-striker’s end failed to respond in time and Azhar realised his mistake in the middle of the pitch as he ran back.—Agencies

Share on: WhatsApp