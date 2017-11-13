Sohail awards prizes to declamation contest winners

Risalpur

Sir Syed Govt Girls College Karachi won the All Pakistan Bilingual Declamation Contest held at PAF Academy Asghar Khan Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force was the chief guest at the occasion. Talented youth from 42 premier institutions of the country participated in this contest.

The chief guest awarded prizes to the winners. First prize in English was awarded to Miss Faryal Shoaib from Sir Syed Govt Girls College Karachi whereas second prize in English was won by Miss Anam Noor from Agha Khan University Karachi.

In Urdu debates, First prize was awarded to Miss Alina Malik from Sir Syed Govt Girls College Karachi and second prize was given to Gentleman Cadet Muhammad Adil from Electrical & Mechanical Engineering (EME) College Rawalpindi.

All Pakistan Bilingual Declamation Contest has been a regular feature in the academic training calendar of PAF Academy since 1974. The declamation contest over the years has become a prestigious event for leading universities, colleges, and institutions from Karachi to Khyber. Enthusiastic teams gather at Pakistan Air Force Academy Risalpur every year from all over the country and actively participate in the contest. They also get a chance to interact with the cadets and get a glimpse of life in the academy.—NNI