Sohai Ali Abro ties knot!

Congratulations to Pakistani actress, model, and dancer Sohai Ali Abro, who has recently tied the knot.

Abro married Shehzar Mohammad, a first-class cricketer, and coach. He is also the grandson of late Pakistan Test captain Hanif Mohammad and the son of former cricketer Shoaib Mohammad.

For their reception, the pair went all traditional picking white and gold hues for their attires.

One of the many guests at the function was actor Humayun Saeed, who took to social media to post snippets from the occasion and wish the happy couple.

Many congratulations to Sohai and Shehzar. May Allah bless you both with lots and lots of happiness, prosperity and a lifetime of togetherness pic.twitter.com/bSeSyEVgyW — Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) March 21, 2021

People are congratulating them on social media. We wish them a happy married life ahead!