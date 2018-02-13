Software group signs key partner NDC to expand operations in Mena

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Software Group, a global technology company specialized in delivery channel and integration solutions for financial service providers, announces today its partnership with National Data Consultant (NDC), an award-winning IT Services Provider to banks and financial institutions. The partnership will support Software Group’s strategy to expand operations in the MENA region and will add to the NDC’s rich portfolio of services.

NDC will act as a key business development and implementation partner of Software Group to enable the company to step in the local markets with great potential. The first countries where the partnership is being activated are Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Both companies are already registering significant interest in the joint proposition from financial institutions in Pakistan. The partnership can further expand across the whole MENA and Asia Pacific region as well.

NDC carries deep domain knowledge and experience in all sectors of the financial services industry. Combined with the vast expertise of Software Group in integrations and alternative delivery channels, the two companies will enable financial organizations, in particular banks, branchless banks and microfinance institutions, to drive digitalization strategies and be more efficient and competitive on the market.

“We are very glad to partner with NDC in developing our operations in the MENA region. The company is well recognized in the financial sector and the partnership will be of a strategic importance for Software Group on the local markets.

We are looking forward to establishing a long-term cooperation with NDC and together supporting financial institutions in their digitization journey.” says Mr. Kalin Radev, CEO of Software Group.

“NDC is delighted to collaborate with Software Group in helping digitize and extend outreach of banks” says Ammara Masood, CEO and President of NDC.

“The digital finance industry in this region is both young and dynamic, and, as it grows, it is constantly innovating to address the issues it faces. We believe that with NDC’s strong presence, expertise of the local market and Software Group’s innovative solutions can really make a positive impact. We look forward to this strategic and long term partnership which will grow our existing client base” NDC current clients in Pakistan include 12 banks.