Soft positive image

It is quite appreciable that with the blessings of Almighty Allah and coordinated efforts and cooperation of all concerned, Pakistan Super League (PSL) III has been successfully organized and peacefully concluded with final in Karachi on March 25. Successful holding of the PSL-III has further consolidated return of international cricket in Pakistan and more importantly a very strong message has gone to the international community about soft and positive image of Pakistan and its moderate, forward looking and progressive people. No doubt, PSL-III started off in the UAE and number of matches were played at Dubai and Sharjah but two play offs were played in Lahore and final in Karachi where international cricket has at last returned after 9 dry years thanks to brave and courageous international cricketers and the cricket enthusiasts in both these cities as well as all over the country have quite enthusiastically enjoyed their presence and playing thus making commendable contribution towards return of international cricket in Pakistan and its positive and soft image. Cricket enthusiasts of Karachi will enjoy more of international cricket as within a week. Tthis time, the West Indies team is going to play series of three T20 matches there in the first week of April 2018. This all good and appreciable and the armed forces, law enforcing agencies and all others from top to bottom and bottom to top who have made it possible to happen deserve congratulations from the cricket enthusiasts particularly of Lahore and Karachi. This is a beginning of homecoming of cricket in Pakistan and hopefully international cricketers will also be seen in action in Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Multan and Faisalabad with the passage of time. Keep praying and also keep fingers crossed, all cricket enthusiasts,

ASIM MUNIR

Rawalpindi

