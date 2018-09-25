Soft loans for youth will be announced in budget: Aslam

Staff Reporter

Punjab Minister for Industries & Trade, Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that people are facing countless problems due to the wrong priorities of former government. In former government such projects were made that harm the economy instead of providing relief to the people.

Masses elected us for the solution of their problems and we will fulfil their expectation. Every possible efforts will be made to redress the peoples’ grievances. Such system is being launched which will help to solve peoples’ problem at their doorstep of their houses.

Soft loan program for the youth has been finalized and will be announced in the provincial budget next month. Under this program, the youth will be provided loan upto 30 lakh rupees and repayment of this loan will be started after one year.

Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal expressed these views while talking to the media during an Open Court held here at his Camp Office today. Provincial Minister listened to people’s problem for three hours and issued on spot orders for solving some problems.

Mian Aslam has said that Open Courts provide an opportunity to know the peoples’ problem directly and the holding of such Open Courts will continue in future also. He said that 100-day program is being implemented rapidly and solid steps are being taken for the provision of relief to the people.

He said that new industrial policy has also been finalized under which industrialization will be promoted and special economic zone will be set up. He said that creation of new opportunities of employment has much importance in 100-day program and ten lakh employment will be generated every year. Reforms are being introduced in government departments to enhance their capabilities.

Using delaying tactics in solution of peoples’ problem will not be tolerated, responsible will be punished, he added. Mian Aslam Iqbal said that such a new system will be brought which benefit common people. He said that promotion of Technical Education is a need of the hour, we will making all out efforts to promote technical education.

All the training program of various institutions are being brought under one umbrella. Such children that remained deprive of education due to inefficiency of former government, will be made useful citizen of society. Imparting them technical training so that they could play their effective role in the development of the country.

