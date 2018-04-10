Soft image projection

NATIONAL History and Literary Heritage Division and Islamabad Administration deserve credit for arranging two mega events in the Federal Capital that have contributed a lot in projecting soft image of the country and that too at a time when attempts are being made to paint Pakistan in black by some vested interests. Four-day National Book Festival, which was also attended by delegates from several friendly countries, and Islamabad Spring Festival attracted a large number of people, which reflected the true spirit of the Pakistani society.

We have been emphasizing in these columns that Pakistan has a number of positive aspects to highlight and these two events proved beyond any doubt that with sincere efforts activities can be generated in different cities and towns to attract people to positive pursuits like book reading, sports, dramas, local cuisines and cultural traditions. National Book Festival featured book launching ceremonies, book reading sessions, Ambassador Conferences, colourful programmes for children and discussion programmes with renowned writers. A large number of families were seen in the auditorium where special activities for children were arranged especially art workshops, face painting, toys and children book stalls, Gogi show, Kids Republic and other attractions. Prime Minister’s Advisor on National History and Literary Heritage Irfan Siddiqui, who is already instrumental in reviving almost all organizations and departments working under the administrative control of his Division, would hopefully make a beginning in translating into reality the advice of President Mamnoon Hussain who called for translating books on health, medicine, engineering, sciences and arts in the Urdu language to encourage and instil amongst the people the habit of reading which is dying down. In a world full of chaos, confusion, lawlessness and uncertainty, there was a need to generate positivity through good literary works, stimulate minds and encourage more learning and in this regard the National Book Foundation and other concerned organizations will have to play their due role. Similarly, the events organized by Islamabad Administration in connection with Spring Festival also evoked enthusiastic response from all segments of the society which showed that people are keenly looking for avenues to spend their leisure time in a constructive manner and healthy atmosphere.

