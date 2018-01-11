Soft drinks sale continues

Rawalpindi

Violating ban imposed by Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on sale of soft drinks in educational institutions, the supply to students is still continued. According to reports, the banned fizzy drinks were being sold in almost all schools and colleges of the city.

Through a notice, the PFA had directed all the suppliers and retailers of soft drinks including energy drinks to stop supply of their products to educational institutions and other shopkeepers within 100 meters premises of institutions.—APP