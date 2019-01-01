Soft drink advertisement

To all the sane minds who believe the advertisements to have no

serious effect and be harmless, I implore to watch new “sprite” advertisement on television. It all begins with three friends walking at an open restaurant to have dinner. One of the friends speaks in English which differentiates her from the others. All goes well in the advertisement till the lady takes generous bite of the spiced food and all of a sudden starts speaking in Urdu. No doubt the advertisement itself seems inoffensive considering the censored dialogues be ignored. The irritating beeps in the ad might be humorous to some but to others they reflect the indecency which has penetrated in our society. How on earth parents and elders are supposed to answer the children who question the censors in the ad, “what is the lady saying?” “Why is there a beep?” These are a few basic questions which the company too needs to answer before approving the advertisement. I do not target specific brand here but all in general should understand the seriousness of their role and their impact being imposed in our society.

SADIA KHAN

Islamabad

