Sofia Ritchie not hopeful about rekindling romance with Scott Disick

Sofia Ritchie and Scott Disick parted ways from each other despite dating for three years, shortly after which, the latter was seen getting close to former partner Kourtney Kardashian.

However, things are over for good between Scott and Sofia, as she is not looking to get back together with him, despite earlier reports of them keeping in touch.

A news report in E!News revealed that although Scott and Sofia are in contact, there is nothing romantic brewing between the two.

A source said, “They are still talking and in contact. Aren’t back together. Things seem different this time. Sofia is very happy doing what she’s doing with her friends. She’s doing well on her own and not really looking back.”

Meanwhile, there were reports in June suggesting that Scott is flirting with his former partner and mother to their three kids Kourtney Kardashian. As per reports in Us Weekly, a source informed the outlet that it is an ‘ongoing thing’.

The source added that Kourtney however is not looking for a rekindled romance with Scott.

“Kourtney is not open to him in a romantic sense, but Scott is always flirting with her and thinks she looks better than ever. The family also loves him and he’s like another son to Kris (Jenner),” according to a source quoted by Us Weekly earlier.