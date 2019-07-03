Socio-economic mobility in Pakistan

Syeda Dhanak Hashmi

SOCIAL stratification is a global phenomenon across different societies and cultures. However, social mobility exists in almost every contemporary society. A few are more flexible and open while others are close and rigid to accept meaningful social mobility (a process of changing social ranking during life course). In an open society with a class system, mobility is possible. Open society offers opportunities to change existing social status and shreds to riches possibilities. While a close society with a caste system, mobility might be difficult or impossible. Social position in a caste system is determined by assignment rather than attainment. Changing caste is very rare. Pakistan is highly stratified society with caste system.

Social respect, prestige and privilege associated with caste system create social exclusivities, segregation and structured inequality among people in Pakistani society. Factors of productions are generally controlled by upper caste society resulting into dichotomy of ‘Waderas’ and ‘Muzaras’. Dependency syndrome among tenants restricts generational and horizontal mobility. Unfortunately, political system also patronizes the privileged ones. Parallel informal system embedded in caste system functions, sometimes contests with formal institutional structure of society under formal law. Stereotypes are associated with different castes. Parochial baradari system furthers complexities in societal fabric and hampers social mobility process in Pakistan. Power structure strives to maintain and sustain the existing power relations.

Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) focus on elimination of poverty and eradication of discrimination in the developing societies but nothing can be achieved without undertaking the subject of economic mobility. If there is a hope for those born in poverty today to become a part of an adequately stable group of society tomorrow then even inequality can become tolerable. The neo-liberal economic order recognises that if two societies are equally unequal at any point in time where one segment of society is extremely mobile and the income in families frequently changes and the other segment is critically inflexible, where the structure of families stay the same over decades, then the society with higher economic mobility would be better. Keeping in view the neo-liberal economic ideology, Pakistan, unfortunately, happens to be a more rigid society which is somehow changing for better now. Yet the persistence of mediocre economic mobility and status across the generations creates inequality in a society.

However, major upheavals and changes in society can enhance large numbers of people’s opportunities to move up the social ladder at the same time. Urbanization, Industrialization, increase in education, migration of rural labour, generally consisting of low castes, to the Middle East and Europe, economic empowerment, changing economic identities, anonymous character of urban society, interface with globalism, democratic interactions of youth in public spaces like colleges and universities and post-industrial computerization have allowed large number of Pakistanis to improve their social status and find higher level jobs than did their parents. Standard Chartered Bank of Pakistan has conducted a study ‘’Emerging Affluent Study 2018; Climbing the Prosperity Ladder’’ which focused on people with a monthly income above Rs.40,000. Nearly two-thirds of thousands Pakistanis between the age of 25 and 55 years were surveyed for the study revealed that they witnessed an upward social mobility trend which stands at 59 percent, higher than the sample’s overall average. This shows that these individuals are performing better compared to their parents both in financial and social terms. But this mobility is individual in nature and character.

Like other modern contemporary societies and democracies, Constitution of Pakistan does not discriminate its citizen based on caste system but structural hierarchy in social system is deep and intense. Such social evils are evidently a challenge but it is important that intellectuals, academia and policy making spheres concede the existence of these unresolved queries of social justice. For instance, presently Pakistan is facing a regressive fiscal policy system which should be transformed to a progressive taxation system. To bridge the gap between diverse strata of society is the only way out towards an advanced socio-economic development. The Government of Pakistan needs to design policies and society needs to adopt and promote values of trust, equality and respect. This will trigger a process social transformation to encourage structural mobility. This might create a strong civil society and accelerate process of social mobility and dream of a just and egalitarian society will become a reality.

—The writer is a social scientist, research scholar and public policy analyst.