Society’s role on elimination of child abuse sought

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi Abbottabad

Mirvais Niaz, D I G Hazara range has said that creating awareness among kids about the child protection is need of the hour and every segment of the society has to play its due role to stop the child abuse from the society.

This he said while addressing as chief guest at a seminar organized by the district police at Jalal Baba Auditorium.

The main theme of the seminar was ‘Mefooz Bachay, Rosahn Mustaqbal’ which was largely attended by students and teachers of different colleges, Universities of Abbottabad district, representative of NGO’s, peoples from civil Society.

SSP Investigation Muhammad Ishtiaq Khan, Dr.Adnan of Director of ‘Police Awam Saath Saath’, Renowned researcher from COMSATS University Prof: Lady Doctor Abda Khalid and Faraz ahmed Advocate presented their papers and spoke at the occasion.

DIG Hazara while speaking at the occasion asked the parents to keep friendly relations with their kids so they should feel free to inform their parents about any mishap with them so their life should be more protected while school administrations can play major role by providing them safe and secure friendly environment.

DIG Mirvais Niaz said that Hazara police with the co-operation of Information department is going to Launch FM radio which will be used for the awareness of the general public especially kids.