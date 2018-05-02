Societies can never develop without respecting workers: Siraj

Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq has said that the societies which do not give respect to the workers could never develop.

He was addressing railway workers at a May Day function of the Railway PREM Union, at Railway workshop here on Tuesday.

The JI chief briefly took part in the work at the washing line and later took lunch with the railway workers and coolies to express his solidarity with the workers. Earlier, he had breakfast with the Mansoora staff and enquired about the welfare of the staff members.

Sirajul Haq said that Islam had declared the workers as Allah’s Friends and the Holy Prophet (P.B.U.H), had kissed the worker’s hands and said that hell fire would not touch the hands which earned Halal livelihood.

He said that present social system had failed to protect the rights to the workers and during the last seventy years, the workers and farmers were not provided any opportunity to develop. On the other hand, the feudal lords, vaderas and capitalists had been exploiting the masses and reaping the fruit of their hard labour.

The JI chief the government should be thankful to the railway workers who had revived the railways through their hard labour and pointed out that the rulers had destroyed the railways like the PIA.

Later, while talking to the media at railway workshop, Sirajul Haq said that the Pakistanis working abroad were remitting twenty billion dollars to the country every year but the rulers were unlawfully transferring big chunk of this money abroad. He said that there was no arrangement for the education and health of the workers children.

PREM Union President Hafiz Salman Butt, National Labour Federation President Rana Mehmud Ali, JI Lahore chief Zikrullah Mujahid, and JI Information Secretary Qaisar Sharif, were also present on the occasion.—INP

Related