Real Sociedad put an end to the jovial atmosphere at Old Trafford with a 1-0 win over Manchester United in the Europa League opener.

Following their win against Arsenal over the previous weekend, United went into the contest full of confidence but succumbed to a Brais Méndez penalty in the second half.

A moment’s silence was held prior to kick-off to pay respect to Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday at the age of 96.

Manager Erik ten Hag decided to veer from his winning formula and started Cristiano Ronaldo for the first time since United’s 4-0 loss to Brentford. The Portuguese seemed to have headed his side in front in the 36th minute only for the offside flag to cut his celebrations short.

With no goals to show for their efforts, Ten Hag introduced Bruno Fernandes and Lisandro Martinez at the break. It was Martinez who was judged to have handled the ball which resulted in a Sociedad penalty, a call that stood after a VAR check.

United continued to search for the goal which never came, giving Real Sociedad their first win against English opposition in Europa League.

Ten Hag’s men sit third in Group E after their loss behind Sheriff Tiraspol who beat Omonia in their opener.

Meanwhile, Arsenal needed a goal from Eddie Nketiah in the second half to beat FC Zurich in their first match in Group A.

Marquinhos opened the scoring on his debut for the visiting Gunners in the 16th minute before Mirlind Kryeziu equalised for Zurich from the penalty spot just before half-time.

In other notable games, Roma was beaten 2-1 by Ludogorets, Lazio ran out 4-2 winners again Feyenoord while Real Betis, Braga, and Rennes also registered wins.