Social workers dilemma

I am a social worker and my job is to provide data and direct advice in a number of areas in Balochistan. Social work is a helping profession. The goal of social workers is to help those vulnerable. Most of the people do not accept it as a profession and are not ready to take it as a career in future.

The sole purpose of establishment of social work is to bring about reforms for good of citizens of the country. It was also introduced as a subject in different Universities of Pakistan. In fact, social workers are prepared to handle tough issues. Government must support social workers in Balochistan and provide them with required facilities.

SULTANA JAMEEL

Makran, Balochistan

