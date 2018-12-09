The scope of social sciences amongst youth of our country has been declining for a very long time. There has been a complete absence of social scientists in our society and this is one of the causes of circumstances that we face today.

Most of our youth is still unaware that a third academic discipline exists, other than science and commerce i.e., the discipline of humanities or arts. One major reason for this lack of understanding is the low level of job opportunities in our country in these fields, which renders many people to abandon the idea of studying any social science. Secondly, our education system does not highlight the importance of these subjects as vital to our society. In many schools and colleges, this faculty is not taught at matriculation or intermediate level and those few schools where these subjects are taught are treated as secondary subjects and usually for those students who are not very bright in their studies.

The third reason is pressure by parents on students who want to study these subjects. Considered as a social taboo, the parents are more inclined to send their children to business, engineering or medical schools rather than having their children study arts or humanities. This is a shortsighted thinking as many of us do not realise the importance of social thinkers and which is why our society is currently suffering from many malaises. I would request the authorities to take under consideration the lack of job opportunities which students of social sciences face. Along with this I would also urge parents, teachers and educators to explain to their students the importance of these fields and also to encourage them to pursue these disciplines. I would also suggest the students to develop an interest in such fields as this would not only be beneficial for their own grooming but will also help bringing about a positive change in our society.SHAMS JAN

Via email

Share on: WhatsApp