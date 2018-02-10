Social redemption, our need

Mirza Shahnawaz Agha

WHEN societies collapse and values, virtues and valor vanish the evidence of Red Death is certain. This Red Death phenomenon is attributed to two inflictions ‘poverty’ and ‘illiteracy’. Societies are delivered into this predicament and plight when the choice of leadership is faulty, or leadership has been usurped. This in effect means that the people are not at the root of hiring their managers instead have been conned into accepting authority by surreptitious deception. Pakistan is a case in reference where we the people are subjugated into accepting the scum of the earth to lead and manage the state. This because of captive political constituencies and the will of the proverbial establishment often implying the army. Whatever the case be the leadership is not one that works for the people and even if it had the two inflictions of poverty and illiteracy would make governments ineffective.

Laws of the land have a major role to play in governing the conduct of the governors, which again spell disaster in the Pakistan case study. Added to this is the unique norm, so accepted, by the entire population conceding to a leadership that begs for money and buys defense equipment to defend us. Hilarious as it may seem, we need to essentially count our miseries and take stock. From the periscope of sociology and the prudence of economics, the bedrock of global politics, the one thing that is clear is the need for change. Change that we the people can plead, and request, and write, and implore, recurrently but in vain. The listeners are illiterate and the people too poor to pay heed. The laws of the land are contrary to reason and in denial of welfare and the owners of profit centers are firm in their saddle to prevent any disturbance of the status quo.

Citizens in such an environment are inflicted with slave culture or become defeatist in nature. Hopeless, depressed and criminal psychopaths. Rape, incest, civil strife, rioting and victims of any crowd that incites hate become the norm of life. This is what we are seeing as the popular sentiment in the country and we are attributing this to political popularity or political polarization.

The solution that is Pakistan specific is to break the country down to administrative units where welfare can be made easily available and accountability instant. We need to put people above politics. The country needs thirty four to thirty six provinces and it needs municipal companies to accommodate the three thousand and four hundred and three population pockets governed by direct democracy. The country needs a ministry for Pakistan specific standards as a regulator and more it needs fiscal decentralization. The hogwash dished out that we are a poor country, with little literacy, high unemployment and cheap labor is for the leaders that wish to lean on borrowing money and for those defenders that cannot do without importing armaments to defend the country. This notion and psyche must go out of the window and instantly.

The social deformity is also attributable to the restriction and denial of the fundamental right of humans to exercise ‘free will’. We have to trust our people and we must enable them as principal stake holders of this Nation State, to hire servants to manage state. These liberties coupled with the freedom of enterprise will liberate the people from the shackles of slavery and the dragnet of the ruling lot that are in office by certain default. These liberties will destroy the captive political constituencies and will enable the sight of a new dawn we the people so desperately need to witness. In the history of man the two identified evils that have inflicted human society in time are extreme materialism and extreme monasticism. ‘Materialism’ has been led by Monarchs, whilst ‘Monasticism’ by the Clergy. The counter balancing force has inevitably been law based on equity, social and material justice applicable across the board. This is clearly absent in Pakistan and we on the contrary seem to promote monarchy in the visage of democratic leadership and seem to protect the clergy in a political role, institutionalizing both social evils.

The reason why we are doing this is because we are in denial of our ideology, which is the basis of our creation and supposed independent existence. Are we naïve, silly or damn right ignorant of our present and of course our future. Are we being mismanaged? Are we secretly colonized? Are we without thought and will to better our lot? Are we in love with our disgraceful image? What for God sake is wrong with us? I can only conclude with an appeal to those who govern the country now directly and those who protect the country hidden from our view, to please wake up to the reality of our times and stop indulging in hara-kiri. You are not only hurting us the people you are hurting yourself and your children in tandem.

— The writer is an entrepreneur and author based in Karachi.

