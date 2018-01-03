Social, political, economic activities have been rejuvenated for sake of peace: Zubair

Karachi

Pakistan Rangers-Sindh will continue to serve Karachi so as to sustain peace and stability in the once most violence prone and disturbed city of the country, said Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair here on Tuesday. Talking to a delegation of local traders association “All City Traders Unity,” led by Hammad Poonawala, he said social, political and economic activities have been rejuvenated strong in Karachi since restoration of peace during past few years.

“We can not allow to let go in vain the sacrifices rendered by Pakistan Army, Rangers, Police and other law enforcers for Karachi and the citizens,” he said.

Sindh Governor said improved law and order situation has led to restoration of public confidence and also those of international community hence steady increase could be registered in the number of foreigners visiting Karachi.

“Dignitaries and people of international repute are equally witnessed visiting Karachi and staying here for a while,” he said mentioning the trips of Dr. Syedna Mufazzal Saifuddin and Prince Karim Agha Khan (spiritual leaders of Bohra and Khoja communities respectively.

“Consequently we also witnessed more than 20,000 members of the Bohra communities arriving in Karachi from across the world to attend majalis addressed by Syedna Muffazal and contributing to Karachi’s diversity,” he said.

Mentioning that this has enhanced the positive image of the port city and the financial hub of the country, Sindh Governor said government is now fully focused on eradication of street crimes from across Karachi.

“Since the elimination of terrorism, target killing and abduction for ransom all efforts are being made to get rid of street crime,” he said.

The delegation that also included Jamal Sethi, Arif Jeewa, Javed Qureishi, Aslam Bhatti, Ahsan Gujjar, Javed Arsalan Kashif Islam, Abdul Qadir Noorani, Tahir Sarbazi, Zahid Malik, Zahid Piprani,Mansoor Ahmad Qadwani and others discussed in detail the business related situation in the metropolis.

Sindh Governor said during the bad times, particularly in 2013, the worst affected in Karachi were the local traders and it is highly appreciable that they despite all odds did not try to wind up their businesses.

“You resisted the mindset bent upon destroying the economy,” he remarked and assured the traders that problems shared by them during day’s meeting will be solved urgently, with utmost sincerity.

He said federal government was making due contribution for much warranted infrastructure related development in Karachi and this will have a direct impact on the well being of all Karachiites.

Acknowledging that street crime continues to be a major issue, he said a network of close circuit cameras are being installed with active involvement of Citizen Police Liaison Committee (CPLC).

“Situation has markedly improved across the country,” he reiterated.—APP