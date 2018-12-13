Social Orgs role vital to maintain harmony

Staff Reporter

A delegation of Social organization, “Humans Accord Trust” called on Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Waseem Akhtar and apprised him about the objectives of their organization. specially about Global Peace March which will held in Lahore. Waseem Akhtar while speaking on this occasion said that Social organizations can play a vital role in maintaining of harmony,

Love and affection in the society. Their role in Societal development is really important and a positive change can be introduced through volunteers associated with Social organization.

VC OPC said that a society free from torture can more towards prosperity. Members of the delegation included Chairman Kaleem Shehryar, Chief Coordinator Javid Akhtar, Executive members Amir Khalil, Zaheer Ahmed and Riaz Ahmed.

