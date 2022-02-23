Social media will be fine if political parties desire: IHC

Islamabad: Hearing a disqualification petition filed against Asif Ali Zardari and Fawad Chaudhry, Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah passed the remark that if all political parties want, social media will be fine today.

During the hearing, CJ remarked that people elected their representatives. Why should an unelected judge intervene in the matter and de-seat them?

The CJ stated that every political party has its social media trolling team. They bring their cases to the court and starts trolling those against whom the decision is passed.

He further remarked that if parties ask their followers not to insult anyone or spread hate speech, social media will be fine today.