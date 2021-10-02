Social media users pay tearful tribute to legendary Umer Sharif

LAHORE – People have paid a tearful tribute to Pakistan’s veteran comedian Umer Sharif who passed away earlier in the day in Germany when he was heading to the US for his treatment via an air ambulance.

The 66-year-old was suffering from cardiac and other illnesses.

Pakistan’s ambassador to Germany, Dr Mohammad Faisal, also confirmed the news of Sharif’s death.

“With deep sorrow it is announced that Mr Umer Sharif has passed away in Germany,” he tweeted. “Our deepest condolences to his family and friends. Our CG is present at the hospital to assist the family in every way.”

Here are social media reactions;

Thankyou Legend for making our Childhood Special.

You will Always be missed. RIP.💔 #umarsharif pic.twitter.com/dP3klbs3X6 — EbadIrshad 786 🇵🇰 (@EbadIrshad786) October 2, 2021

A huge loss for Pakistan.. One more legend left us.

You will be missed Sir!

💔

May his soul rest in peace .. Ameen!#umarsharif pic.twitter.com/bsOJpFWXDu — ʀᴀᴍᴇᴇᴢ ʀᴀᴊᴀ (@RameezRajaLive) October 2, 2021

Umar Sharif was not just a name. He was a brand. He is no more among us. May Allah bless him highest rank in Jannah.

Alvida Legend 💔#umarsharif pic.twitter.com/Kn727Yzi8A — Muhammad Qasim🇵🇰 (@mqkhano) October 2, 2021

Sad news King of comedy is passed away. Condolences to his family & to all fans #umarsharif May Allah bless him jannah 🤲🏼 Aameen #legend pic.twitter.com/SbnPXCxgV8 — Sanan Munawar (@Sanan19924976) October 2, 2021

خاک میں ڈُھونڈتے ہیں سونا لوگ..!

ہم نے سونا سپردِ خاک کِیا..!💔💔💔💔#umarsharif pic.twitter.com/wm5Sc6DIMQ — ♦️𝙼𝚄𝙷𝙰𝙼𝙼𝙰𝙳 𝙰𝙷𝙼𝙴𝙳♦️ (@Ahm_3D) October 2, 2021

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/veteran-comedian-umer-sharif-passes-away-in-germany/