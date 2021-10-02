Social media users pay tearful tribute to legendary Umer Sharif

LAHORE – People have paid a tearful tribute to Pakistan’s veteran comedian Umer Sharif who passed away earlier in the day in Germany when he was heading to the US for his treatment via an air ambulance.

The 66-year-old was suffering from cardiac and other illnesses.

Pakistan’s ambassador to Germany, Dr Mohammad Faisal, also confirmed the news of Sharif’s death.

“With deep sorrow it is announced that Mr Umer Sharif has passed away in Germany,” he tweeted. “Our deepest condolences to his family and friends. Our CG is present at the hospital to assist the family in every way.”

Here are social media reactions;

