Social media users in frenzy as Supreme Court orders Imran Khan’s release

By
Web Desk (Lahore)
-
23

ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday ordered the anti-graft watchdog to release Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf chief Imran Khan from its custody.

Khan’s release in a land fraud case sparked a frenzy online as social media users, activists, and followers of the cricketer-turned-politician took to social media to celebrate the moment.

Here’s how people reacted:

 

 

 

