Social media users in frenzy as Supreme Court orders Imran Khan’s release

ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday ordered the anti-graft watchdog to release Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf chief Imran Khan from its custody.

Khan’s release in a land fraud case sparked a frenzy online as social media users, activists, and followers of the cricketer-turned-politician took to social media to celebrate the moment.

Here’s how people reacted:

Finally sense has prevailed 🙏🏼🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/8K5IV1BgKt — Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) May 11, 2023

Mad respect for Chief Justice Umar Atta Bandial sir 🫡 pic.twitter.com/txB3l3Pjv5 — Mishkat Khan (@mishikhan_pti) May 11, 2023

چیف جسٹس صاحب کو آج قومی خزانے کے 60 ارب ہڑپ کرنے والے وارداتیے کو مل کر بہت خوشی ہوئی اور اس سے بھی زیادہ خوشی انھیں اس مجرم کو رہا کر کے ہوئی۔ ملک کی اہم ترین اور حساس تنصیبات پر حملوں کے سب سے بڑے ذمہ دار چیف جسٹس ہیں جو ایک فتنہ کی ڈھال بنے ہوئے ہیں اور ملک میں لگی آگ پر تیل… — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) May 11, 2023

Sending the case back to Islamabad High Court is suspicious – unless Chief Justice Amir Farooq recuses. CJ IHC has already exercised his mind & he thought that arrest by paramilitary unit (Ranger) from court premises was correct, so CH Amir Farooq hearing the case makes no sense! https://t.co/M0oe62BYq9 — Moeed Pirzada (@MoeedNj) May 11, 2023

#imran_Khan. #عمران_خان_کو_رہا_کرو #ImranKhanForPakistan Shukar Alhumdullilah ya Allah tera Shukar hy. Thank you Supreme Court of Pakistan & respected Chief Justice of Pakistan to give a fair & right verdict. 👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/p0Jg7xmvq1 — Mishi khan (@mishilicious) May 11, 2023