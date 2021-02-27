Social media rules IHC seeks legal changes from AGP till 2 April

Staff Reporter Islamabad

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) gave the government till 2 April on Friday to amend the previously introduced social media rules.

The high court also directed Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Javed Khan to submit a report on the date.

“A verdict on the petitions challenging the policy will be announced once we have seen the report,” the court maintained.

Last month, the federal government had agreed to review the policy – Removal and Blocking of Unlawful Online Content (Procedure, Oversight and Safeguards) Rules 2020 – introduced in November last year, amid protests by various stakeholders.

The court subsequently directed for all pleas relating to the case to be scheduled for a hearing on April 2.

The IHC further observed that the contempt case against TV anchors will also be heard on the same day.

Earlier, Deputy Attorney General Tayyab Shah implored that they want to complete consultations with all the stakeholders.