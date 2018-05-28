Social Media addiction

The issue of utilising web-based social networking is quite predominant these days. As we are consumed into the universe of online networking, ie Facebook or Twitter; its effect is profound and outlandish; at first. The tenacious utilisation of Facebook or Twitter makes us live in solitary confinement without reality check. We tend to begin living in our very own virtual universe encompassed by virtual companions and in the amazement that we are so glad and placated and imparting our encounters and communicating to others. Furthermore, the well-established procedure is to restrict our utilisation of these online networking sites to a couple of hours daily amid time when we are free. Control is supported in the utilisation of everything we do in our day-to-day life, particularly in connection to online networking that can for all intents and purposes take up the greater part of our opportunity without figuring it out. The core of the issue is to strike a harmony between all our activities.

TAYYABA ALI

Karachi

