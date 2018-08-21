Social media means sharing information on internet through computer, mobile phones and tablets. Social media is one of the largest modes of communication all around the world and gaining popularity day by day. Social media enables us to share content, information and ideas at a much faster speed. Millions of users from all around the world use social media. Some people feel that using social media is just the wasting of time but on the other hand, majority feels that social media is a great source of communication and we connect to others easily and see the world on internet. Through social media, we can spread important messages to others. Social media plays very important role in our lives today. We are just a button away from any kind of information through social media.

Social media is collection of websites, applications and other social networking sites. Social media plays very important role in the growth of the society. Many people use it for information purposes. Un-employed people also get job opportunities from social media. The excess use of social media deprives of proper sleep, resultantly, people cannot work properly. Social media also causes a poor effect on mental growth in children. So children should not use social media un-limited. Parents should have a check on children in this regard.

ABDUL WADOOD

Lahore

