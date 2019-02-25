Social justice day

On February 20, international day of social justice is commemorated. Social justice tells us to remember the issues such as poverty and unemployment. Many people face hardships due to these prevailing problems. Also, organisations like International Labour Organisation (ILO) are active on this front to bring positive changes in this regard.

It was approved on November 26, 2007 and started in 2009 as the World Day of Social Justice. We have to celebrate this day to raise world conscious about poverty and related issues.

RAHMAT ULLAH

Turbat, Balochistan

Share on: WhatsApp