Social issues highlighted through stage play

A stage play presented here Monday evening at Rawalpindi, Arts Council (RAC) highlighting different social issues entertained the audience through its quality wit, humour and comedy.

The play was written by M Zaib and directed by Munawar Khan Afridi, whereas, Faqeer Hussain, Reha Yousaf, Shahzad Pappu, Anjum Abbasi and some other artists were in leading role of the play.

Director RAC Waqar Ahmed while addressing on the occasion said that artists should be role model in society as common man learn from them adding that artists may also introduce new ideas in their play.—APP

