Social issues and Pakistan

Man is social animal, he cannot live alone. It is embedded in his nature to live in a community. The collective life demands certain facilities which are categorized as the basic human needs. In a welfare state, all these needs are responsibility of the state. It creates harmony and peace among the masses. The situation in our country is quite opposite. People are facing a lot of problems. They feel insecure and threatened all the time. They are becoming psychological patients. It is changing the whole society into a mental hospital. There are many overt and covert causes of people’s bereavement. A few time servers are at the back of this problem. They are greasing the palm of the authorities and playing havoc with the society. The profit mongers have brought the whole society on verge of volcano.

Common man is to bear the brunt of the circumstances. He is unable to get enough food, (quality) education and roof for his family. He is constantly in danger due to this anathema. The men at the helm of affairs are always evading the situation. Media raises a hue and cry but its voice loses in the wilderness. Societies stand on justice, justice means everything right at its proper place. But there is injustice all around us. Social fabric has torn into pieces. Satan is dancing over the corpses. If the situation remains the same for some more time, we are going to face anarchy. So it is the need of the hour to rescue the nation from the heinous clutches of this anathema and put the nation on the path of progress and prosperity.

SIDRA SYED

Karachi

