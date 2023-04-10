Social instability leads to the increase in crimes | By Dr Umair Ashraf

Social instability leads to the increase in crimes

SOCIAL instability refers to a situation in which the norms, values and social structure of a society are disrupted or weakened, leading to a breakdown of social order. When social instability occurs, crime rates tend to increase exponentially. There are many reasons why this is the case, and this article will explore some of the most important factors that link protracted social instability and crime.

One of the most significant ways in which social instability causes increased crime is through the breakdown of social controls. In a stable society, there are clear norms and values that guide behaviour, and there are mechanisms in place to enforce these norms, as well as that a stable society has well developed institutions to ensure that social norms and values are upheld. For example, families, schools and religious institutions all play a role in socializing individuals and promoting positive behaviour. When social instability occurs, these mechanisms can break down.

Families may become fractured or dysfunctional, schools may be disrupted or shut down and religious institutions may lose their influence. When this happens, individuals are left without clear guidance and are more likely to engage in deviant or criminal behaviour. Such social breakdown can clearly be witnessed in Pakistan at the moment. The social institutions continue to bleed and are leading to adverse effects on the society. More importantly the institution of family is bearing the worst outcome as a result of social and cultural degeneration. Hence, it is providing more reasons to the emotionally vulnerable people to succumb to criminal circles.

Another way in which social instability can lead to increased crime is through the loss of economic opportunity. In a stable society, individuals have access to education, training and job opportunities that allow them to earn a living and support themselves and their families. When social instability occurs, however, these opportunities may disappear. The economic downturn in a state breaks the social pillars on which the state resides. This can be due to a variety of factors, such as economic meltdown, political turmoil or climate change disasters. When people are unable to find work and support themselves, they may turn to crime as a means of survival. This can include both property crimes, such as theft and burglary, and violent crimes, such as robbery and assault.

Moreover, social instability can lead to increased crime is through the breakdown of social trust. In a stable society, individuals tend to have a high level of trust in one another and in the institutions that govern society and the justice system of the country. This trust is essential for maintaining social order and preventing crime. When social instability occurs, however, this trust can be eroded. Individuals may become suspicious of one another, and may be less willing to cooperate with the police or other authorities. This can make it more difficult to prevent and solve crimes and can lead to an increase in vigilante justice and other forms of extralegal activity.

Furthermore, a way in which social instability can lead to increased crime is through the proliferation of weapons. In a stable society, there are laws and regulations in place that govern the possession and use of firearms and other weapons. When social instability occurs, however, these laws may be weakened or unenforced. This can lead to an increase in the availability of weapons which in turn can lead to an increase in violent crime. For example, in countries where there is political unrest or conflict, the prevalence of small arms can be a major contributor to violent crime.

Another reason for social instability leading to increased crimes in a society is the rise in corruption. Corrupt practices in governmental institutions result from lack of rule of law, a weak judiciary and accountability institutions. Corruption itself is both a cause of crime and a crime in itself. Corruption leads to poor governance and increase in grievances of citizen. The aggrieved citizens are a soft target to be inducted to criminal enterprises. Moreover, corruption is a huge cause of poor policing and thus the ability of police to curb rising crimes in the society deteriorates. This issue has been a huge cause of criminality especially in underdeveloped and developing countries. Pakistan is a prime example of this conundrum.

Finally, social instability can lead to increased crime by creating opportunities for organized crime. When social order breaks down, criminal organizations may take advantage of the situation to expand their operations. This can include drug trafficking, human trafficking, and other forms of organized crime. Organized crime can be particularly difficult to combat in situations of social instability, as these groups may be able to use their resources and connections.

In conclusion, social instability can have a significant impact on crime rates. When social controls break down, economic opportunities disappear, trust is eroded, weapons proliferate, and criminal organizations thrive, individuals are more likely to engage in deviant or criminal behaviour. This is why it is important to address the root causes of social instability and work to promote social order and stability. This can include efforts to promote economic development, strengthen social institutions and address issues of inequality and political unrest. Furthermore, it is pertinent to strengthen the criminal justice system as well the police. By promoting social stability, we can help reduce crime rates and create a safer and more prosperous society. And Pakistan is in dire need of the social reforms before the complete breakdown of both the state and the society.