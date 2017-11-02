Social entrepreneurship may become a change factor

City Reporter

Social entrepreneurs are increasingly taking center-stage for their innovative approach to tackle issues being faced by their communities and the society at large. Pakistan is no exception to this trend. Social entrepreneurs are increasingly getting attention of key stakeholders including investors, education and skill related institutions as an alternative to the more costly and less efficient development sector organizations. This was stated by leading social and development sector experts while sharing their views here in federal capital on the concluding penal discussion of a Five-day acceleration program for young social entrepreneurs.

“We are delighted to have been able to launch this prestigious, time-tested curriculum with Unchartered for the first time in Pakistan. Through our own expertise and that of our mentors and supporters, as well as the global outlook of the program, we believe that our Epiphany Lab entrepreneurs will be able to create extensive social impact in Pakistan,” said Samar Hasan, Co-founder of Epiphany.

The acceleration program organized at the National Incubation Center Islamabad from October 24 to 28, provided the participating entrepreneurs with the knowledge and skills necessary for converting their ideas into the intended products/services.

The program also introduced the participants to leading voices from within the sector bringing together experts from across Pakistan and abroad in both face to face and online sessions. These experts/mentors not only shared their own experiences of having established similar initiatives, but provided invaluable feedback to individual startups to bring their ideas in line with the international standards.

Epiphany also organized a panel discussion with leading experts, “Social Entrepreneurship Landscape in Pakistan”, including Dr. Vaqar Ahmed, Deputy Executive Director, Sustainable Development Policy Institute, Zeenia Masood, Head of Programs – Society, British Council; Sadia Malik, Founder, Inaara Impact Ventures; Noman Azhar, Head of Branchless Banking, JS Bank and Samina Faisal, Founder, ForiFix.