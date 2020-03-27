RAZA NAQVI ATTOCK Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar Friday urged people to strictly observed social distancing and remain restricted to their houses to play their role in containing the spread of corona Virus. While talking to newsmen here, he said that those coming from abroad must remain in self quarantine and in case of any symptoms of corona must contact health department . Sanitisers and masks are available in all the medical stores and if some one feels any problems in this context must inform the authorities . He said that general stores and medical stores are open across the district and all type of edibles are available in abundance . He said that he himself and other officers were visiting different areas of the district to ensure implementation of Section 144 and lock down.